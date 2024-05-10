Ukraine will come second in the Eurovision final

Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, who this year represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest — 2024, will perform in second place in the final.

The order of performances was published by the organizers of the competition.

The final of the competition will be held on Saturday, May 11. Performers will perform in the following order:

Marcus & Martinus — “Unforgettable” (Sweden);

Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil — "Teresa & Maria" (Ukraine);

ISAAK — "Always On The Run" (Germany);

TALI — "Fighter" (Luxembourg);

Joost Klein — "Europapa" (Netherlands);

Eden Golan — "Hurricane" (Israel);

Silvester Belt — "Luktelk" (Lithuania);

Nebulossa — “ZORRA” (Spain);

5MIINUST x Puuluup — "(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) magadi" (Estonia);

Bambie Thug — “Doomsday Blue” (Ireland);

Dons — “Hollow” (Latvia);

Marina Satti — "ZARI" (Greece);

Olly Alexander — "Dizzy" (Britain);

Gåte — “Ulveham” (Norway);

Angelina Mango — "La noia" (Italy);

TEYA DORA — “RAMONDA” (Serbia);

Windows95man — “No Rules!” (Finland);

iolanda — "Grito" (Portugal);

LADANIVA — “Jako” (Armenia);

Silia Kapsis — "Liar" (Cyprus);

Nemo — “The Code” (Switzerland);

Raiven — "Veronika" (Slovenia);

Baby Lasagna — "Rim Tim Tagi Dim" (Croatia);

Nutsa Buzaladze — "Firefighter" (Georgia);

Slimane — "Mon Amour" (France);

Kaleen — "We Will Rave" (Austria).

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest, in which representatives of 37 countries take part, takes place in May in the Swedish city of Malmö.