Germany will buy three highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems from US stocks and transfer them to Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this during his visit to the USA, t-online reports.

The M142 HIMARS is a lightweight tracked version of this MLRS, the M270 MLRS. It is intended for "shoot-and-run" tactics. HIMARS can launch a wide range of ammunition of different ranges, including ATACMS ballistic missiles.

Ukraine received the first HIMARS in the summer of 2022.