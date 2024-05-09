The Russian army shelled Nikopol district. There are dead and wounded

From the morning to the evening of May 9, the Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol region with artillery, Grad rocket launchers, and attacked with kamikaze drones. There were more than 20 attacks in total.

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

Two people died in Nikopol due to Russian shelling. A total of eight people were injured in Nikopol region, including 15- and 16-year-old girls. They are in a moderate condition.

Eight high-rise buildings and 25 private houses were damaged. The roofs of two houses caught fire, the fires were extinguished. 16 farm buildings, greenhouses, almost 30 solar panels, power lines and gas furnaces were also affected.

A kindergarten, a fire department, a charity building, a bank, and shops were also damaged. A dozen cars were gutted, including a rescue service vehicle and an ambulance.

The Russians also attacked Marganetska, Pokrovska, Chervonogrigorivska and Myrivska communities. In the latter, a private house, an outbuilding, and power lines were damaged.