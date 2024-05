In the morning, Russian troops shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region from artillery. Two people died — a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Two men aged 39 and 67 were also injured in the shelling. 5 apartment buildings, three private houses, a shop, two trade pavilions, farm buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged.