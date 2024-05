On the night of May 9, air defense forces destroyed 17 of 20 Shahed drones in Odesa, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in Crimea. The local authorities of Odesa have not yet reported on the consequences of the Russian attack.

In the Mykolaiv region, a drone hit the two-story building of the former House of Culture in the Pervomaiska community — a fire broke out there, which has already been extinguished. Preliminary, there were no casualties.