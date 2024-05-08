Armenia stops financing the activities of the CSTO, which is de facto headed by Russia

Armenia stops financing the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This military-political bloc is de facto headed by Russia, and it also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The spokeswoman of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ani Badalyan, said in a comment to Factor.am that the country will not give money, but will not oppose the adopted budget of the CSTO in a limited format.

Armenia no longer participates in the activities of the CSTO structure, in particular in joint military exercises, but has not yet left the bloc.