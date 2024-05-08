Armenia stops financing the activities of the CSTO, which is de facto headed by Russia

Armenia stops financing the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This military-political bloc is de facto headed by Russia, and it also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
The spokeswoman of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ani Badalyan, said in a comment to Factor.am that the country will not give money, but will not oppose the adopted budget of the CSTO in a limited format.
Armenia no longer participates in the activities of the CSTO structure, in particular in joint military exercises, but has not yet left the bloc.
- In February 2024, Armenia froze its participation in the Russian-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and in early March began demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from the Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan.
- Armenia previously announced plans to leave the CSTO. In June 2023, the Prime Minister of Armenia declared that his country is not an ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin said that they "took it into account." In general, Yerevan is distancing itself from Russia due to its de facto refusal to help Armenia in the last war with Azerbaijan.
- In March 2024, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan is considering applying for membership in the European Union and seeks to establish closer ties with the West.