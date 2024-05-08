The Verkhovna Rada voted for the voluntary mobilization of convicts

At the meeting on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and in general for draft law No. 11079-1 on the voluntary mobilization of convicts.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that 279 MPs supported the law.

"The risks related to anti-corruption (especially regarding top corruptors), which were emphasized by the anti-corruption committee, were only partially removed," Zheleznyak noted.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

The document proposes to allow prisoners to be released on parole (according to a court decision) for the duration of mobilization and martial law to complete military service under a contract. According to the procedure, they will be able to write a statement in their penitentiary institution, undergo a medical examination in the prison, and only then get to the recruitment center. The prisoners will undergo a military medical examination and a mental state assessment. The military unit itself will decide whether it is ready to mobilize the prisoner.

Convicted persons will not be able to mobilize for:

crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine;

intentional killing of two or more people or combined with rape or sexual violence;

crimes against sexual freedom (rape, sexual violence, corruption of minors, etc.);

terrorism;

drunk driving, which has resulted in the death of several people;

corrupt officials

There are clarifications on several points.

Details on restrictions

The leader of the "Servant of the People" party Olena Shulyak said that almost 500 amendments were submitted to the law after the first reading. About 80 of them were taken into account.

According to her, mobilization was allowed for those who committed unintentional murder, if they were not under the influence of narcotic drugs or under the influence of drugs that reduce attention and reaction speed.

Also among the adopted amendments is a ban on mobilizing those who are serving a sentence for serious corruption offenses or who held a particularly responsible position. We are talking about ministers, deputies, their deputies and assistants, etc. In addition, the mobilization of prisoners serving sentences for encroachment on the lives of law enforcement officers was prohibited.

Those who produced, bought and distributed drugs will not be allowed to serve in the Armed Forces.

"For all others who can potentially be mobilized, the same condition applies — no more than three years must remain before the end of their sentence. "Prisoners who have a longer stay in prisons, and even more so, those sentenced to life, will be denied the right to review immediately," adds Shulyak.

Consequences for violation

If a convict released for service in the Armed Forces evades the contract or the service itself, he will face 5 to 10 years of imprisonment. If a person commits a new crime while serving in the Armed Forces, then the unserved part of the sentence from the previous sentence will be added to the punishment imposed under the new sentence.

What will happen to convicts after military service

Shulyak informs that the contract of such servicemen is terminated due to their health status based on the conclusion of the military medical commissions, in the case of a new crime and a court verdict for it, and in the event of the end of a special period or the announcement of demobilization.

There will be no annual leave

Convicts released for service will not be granted annual leave, but they will be able to receive it for treatment after a wound, contusion, injury or mutilation. However, such leave is granted exclusively in health care facilities at the servicemanʼs place of stay.

Now the document must be signed by the head of the parliament and the president.