Russian troops shelled Kharkiv. Children were injured

Russian troops shelled a residential area of Kharkiv.

The mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of the regional administration Oleh Synyehubov reported that at least three children were injured. According to preliminary information, the occupiers struck an open area on the territory of an educational institution. It is already known that 12-, 13- and 15-year-old boys were injured.

The condition of one of the victims is serious, the mayor said.

Medics, police and rescue workers are working on the spot.