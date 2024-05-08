The General Staff informed about the loss of another 970 Russian soldiers. The situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours (May 7), Russian troops lost approximately 970 servicemen (killed and wounded), 13 tanks, 19 armored vehicles and 30 artillery systems, 40 vehicles, two special vehicles and 11 drones of various levels.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are as follows:

The situation at the front

The General Staff reports that on May 7 there were 84 skirmishes at the front. The enemy launched one missile and 46 air strikes, as well as conducted 97 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv region, defense forces stopped an enemy sabotage group near the village of Pylna.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Pishchane, Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, 3 attacks were repelled in the areas of the following settlements: Nevske (Luhansk region) and Terny (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, 17 attacks were repelled in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Nove and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, 27 attacks were repelled in the areas of Oleksandropillia, Novooleksandrivka, Prohress, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Netailove settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the troops continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine points of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense 11 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked defendersʼ positions 6 times in the Staromayorske district of the Donetsk region; Robotyne and north-western Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the enemy launched 3 unsuccessful attacks.

Analytical project DeepState, which recently cooperated with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported on May 8 that the enemy had advanced near Staromayorske and in Krasnohorivka.