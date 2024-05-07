The Cabinet of Ministers supported the creation in the structure of the Armed Forces of a separate type of troops — the Forces of Unmanned Systems

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, drafted by the Ministry of Defense together with the General Staff, on the creation of a separate type of troops in the structure of the Armed Forces — the Forces of Unmanned Systems.

Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov announced that his department will now prepare and submit the relevant draft law to the government meeting.

"This is a strategic step for our country in the face of the growing threat from Russia. Unmanned systems forces are a modern and necessary solution for the effective use of our combat potential and technological superiority over the enemy at all levels — strategic, operational and tactical — with the help of unmanned systems in the air, on land and at sea," the minister said.