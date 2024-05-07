The Cabinet of Ministers supported the creation in the structure of the Armed Forces of a separate type of troops — the Forces of Unmanned Systems

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, drafted by the Ministry of Defense together with the General Staff, on the creation of a separate type of troops in the structure of the Armed Forces — the Forces of Unmanned Systems.
Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov announced that his department will now prepare and submit the relevant draft law to the government meeting.
"This is a strategic step for our country in the face of the growing threat from Russia. Unmanned systems forces are a modern and necessary solution for the effective use of our combat potential and technological superiority over the enemy at all levels — strategic, operational and tactical — with the help of unmanned systems in the air, on land and at sea," the minister said.
- The President of Ukraine signed a decree on the Forces of Unmanned Systems on February 6, 2024. It was said that the new type of troops will allow to increase the number of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, streamline their use in battles and entry into units and, in general, will bring the Armed Forces to a new level.
- The head of the Ministry of Statistics, Mykhailo Fedorov, called this decision very important and historic, as it will become a "powerful push for technological and innovative development."