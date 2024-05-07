The Ministry of Internal Affairs is launching a Victimʼs Office and a social security hotline for military and law enforcement officers

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed about the launch of two services for servicemen and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system — the victimʼs electronic office and the contact center for social protection issues.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

In the victimʼs electronic account on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, State Border Service of Ukraine, police officers, emergency services personnel who have the status of victims, as well as their family members, can access their credentials and leave a request for medical, psychological, and legal assistance. It is only necessary to register in the Single window for citizens.

Another service is the contact center for social protection issues at number 1536. From Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., hotline specialists will advise on obtaining psychological, medical and financial assistance, calculating benefits, assigning a pension, etc.