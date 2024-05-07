The Metropolitan of the UOC MP of Zaporizhzhia Luka was placed under preventive measures

Metropolitan Luka of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol (Andrii Kovalenko) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was placed under night house arrest until July 1.

This was reported by the correspondent of Babel from the hall of the Solomyansky court.

Luka must wear an electronic bracelet, come to court and not leave Zaporizhzhia. The time of arrest is from 22:00 to 06:00. He was also banned from communicating with the subscribers of the "Lekar.zp" channel, where he is read by a little more than eight thousand people.

In his commentary to Babel, Luka says that his conscience is clear: "I tell my flock where is good and where is evil."

Luka is suspected of inciting religious hatred (Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code). In December 2022, the NSDC imposed personal sanctions on him.

The HONEST public movement previously included Luka in the Register of Traitors. It is said that he spread Russian propaganda, justified Russian aggression against Ukraine, said that Ukrainians deserved Russian bombings, and also accused Ukraine of persecuting the church.

In 2021, Luka accused the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of inciting the war in Donbas, calling Catholicism a religion of hatred and bloodshed. In 2022, he actively opposed the severing of ties with Moscow.