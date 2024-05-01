SBU served a charge of inciting religious hatred to the metropolitan of the UOC MP Zaporizhzhia

After the searches, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) handed over the suspect to Metropolitan Luka of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol (real name Andriy Kovalenko) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

The press service of SBU reported that he is accused of inciting religious hatred (Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 5 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, the metropolitan publicly disparaged parishioners of other denominations, insulted their religious feelings in his Telegram channel, supported Russia and "shaken the social and political situation." SBU is checking the metropolitan for subversive activities. The issue of selecting a preventive measure for him is being resolved.

In December 2022, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed personal sanctions on Luka.

The public movement "CHESNO" previously included Luka in the "Register of Traitors". It is said that he spread Russian propaganda, justified Russian aggression against Ukraine, said that Ukrainians deserved Russian bombings, and also accused Ukraine of persecuting the church.

In 2021, Luka accused the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of inciting the war in Donbas, calling Catholicism a religion of hatred and bloodshed. In 2022, he actively opposed breaking ties with Moscow.