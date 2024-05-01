Babelʼs sources: SBU came to search Metropolitan Luka of the UOC MP of Zaporizhzhia

The Secutiry Service of Ukraine (SBU) searched Metropolitan Luka of Zaporizhzhia and Melitopol (real name Andriy Kovalenko) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

Babel was informed about this by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

Investigative actions have been ongoing since the morning of May 1 in Zaporizhzhia. Law enforcement officers promise to provide details later.

The public movement "CHESNO" previously included Luka in the "Register of Traitors". It is said that he spread Russian propaganda, justified Russian aggression against Ukraine, said that Ukrainians deserved Russian bombings, and also accused Ukraine of persecuting the church.

In 2021, Luka accused the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church of inciting the war in Donbas, calling Catholicism a religion of hatred and bloodshed. In 2022, he actively opposed breaking ties with Moscow.