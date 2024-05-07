The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Over the past day, the Russians lost 25 tanks and 37 artillery systems

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have lost approximately 1 160 soldiers (killed and wounded), 25 tanks, 14 armored fighting vehicles, 37 artillery systems and one air defense system.

Last day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of the Russian military, units of the missile forces hit two artillery pieces of the enemy, and the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed the Kh-59 guided air missile.

The total losses of the Russians in the war against Ukraine can be seen in the infographic of the General Staff:

The situation at the front

During the past day, 97 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched two missile and 83 air strikes, fired 101 salvo rockets at positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 14 attacks in the Synkivka, Pischane, Berestove districts of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks in the districts of Nevske, Serebryansky forestry in the Luhansk region, and Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Verkhnyokamyanske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Nove, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 31 attacks in the Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovsk, Sokol, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Nevelske areas of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 15 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine in Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders six times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces.

The DeepState analytical project, which recently cooperated with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported on May 7 that the Russians had advanced near Novopokrovsky.