A man died in the Dnipropetrovsk TRC, allegedly from an epileptic attack

A conscript died suddenly on the territory of the Saksahansky territorial recruit center (TRC) of Kryvyi Rih. He had an epileptic attack.

This is stated in the statement of the Dnipropetrovsk regional TRC. They assure that they called an ambulance, and before its arrival they gave the man first aid. The police officers who arrived on call stated "biological death without signs of physical impact."

An investigation into the death of a conscript is currently underway. Before its conclusion, the TRC urged "refrain from emotional and unverified statements and judgments."

According to the local publication "Na chasi", the man passed a military medical examination and was allegedly preparing to go to the training center.

The deceasedʼs daughter says that her father did not have epilepsy, but that he died as a result of being beaten by employees of the TRC. The girl also indicates that she has not communicated with her father for two years.

She said that her father was taken to the Military Commissariat to be mobilized. There he was visited twice by his mother, who noticed signs of beating during the second visit.