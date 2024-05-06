The General Staff informed about the loss of another 1 040 Russian soldiers. The situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past 24 hours (May 5), Russian troops have lost an estimated 1 040 servicemen (killed/wounded), five tanks, 34 armored vehicles and 38 artillery systems, one air defense system, 46 drones, one cruise missile, 59 units of auto equipment and six units of special equipment.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, are as follows:

The situation at the front

The General Staff reports that on May 5 there were 125 skirmishes at the front. The enemy launched two missile and 120 air strikes, as well as conducted 89 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the following areas: Synkivka, Pishchane, and Berestove settlements (Kharkiv region); Stelmakhivka (Luhansk region).

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the defenders 6 times in the following settlements: Nevske (Luhansk region); Novosadove and Torske (Donetsk region).

In the Bakhmut direction, 36 attacks were repelled in the areas of the following settlements: Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Vyimka, Nove, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka direction, 31 attacks were repelled in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylove settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine points of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 27 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the defenders 6 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

In the Kherson direction, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the enemy is trying to knock out the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There were 3 unsuccessful enemy attacks.

Analytical project DeepState, which recently cooperates with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported on May 6 that the enemy occupied the village of Kyslivka (Kharkiv region), and also advanced south of Pervomaiske (Donetsk region), and north of Netaylove (Donetsk region).

In Donbas, fighting continues near the cities of Chasiv Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Semenivka, Staromayorske and Krasnohorivka.