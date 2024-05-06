SBU detained an agent group that was preparing massive airstrikes in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an FSB agent group that was preparing massive airstrikes in Ukraine on the eve of Easter. Itʼs about five regions — Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad.

Among the enemyʼs priority targets were energy-generating enterprises and logistics depots for the storage of fuel and lubricants, writes the press service of SBU.

In addition, the occupiers hoped to receive "confirmation" from their agency regarding the current geolocations of military airfields, as well as special forces guarding the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

To carry out these tasks, the Russian special service involved two of its agents from Uman and Luben. For the conspiracy, the participants acted separately, but remotely "locked" on one curator from the FSB.

The security service says that it learned about it at the initial stage of the intelligence activity of Russian agents, which made it possible to document their activities step by step.

Thanks to this, they were able to be detained in the hot air near Kyiv, where they conducted preliminary reconnaissance near potential targets, and thereby thwart the aggressorʼs plans to prepare airstrikes.

Both persons involved, 28-year-old unemployed, were recruited remotely in March of this year by a staff member of the "Crimean Administration" of the FSB. His identity has already been established.

He promised his agents a monetary reward for cooperation with the occupiers. Anonymous chat in a popular messenger was used for communication.

So far, the investigators of the Security Service have informed the detainees about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment.