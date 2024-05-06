The leader of the Democrats does not deny that the USA “will have to intervene” in the war in Ukraine

The leader of the democratic minority in the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, in an interview with CBS News, said that he does not reject the intervention of American troops in the war in Ukraine.
According to him, the USA cannot allow Ukraine to "fall", because if this happens, then with a high probability "America will have to intervene".
"We cannot allow Ukraine to fall, because if it does, there is a significant possibility that America will have to get involved in the conflict — not just with our money, but with our troops," Jeffries said.
Jeffries assures that Putin is trying to recreate the Soviet Union, so in case of "success in Ukraine" he will not stop and go further, threatening NATO.
- On February 26, 2024, about 20 European leaders met in Paris to discuss threats from Russia. After the end of the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said that in the future, the sending of NATO troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out. On February 29, he noted that his words were "thought out and balanced."
- On March 5, Macron called on allies "not to be cowards" in the matter of supporting Ukraine. US President Joe Bidenʼs national security adviser Jake Sullivan, commenting on Macronʼs idea on March 18, said that "he has every right to do it." According to him, the leader of France expresses his personal opinion on this issue.
- On March 27, the State Department emphasized that the United States is not going to send its troops to Ukraine.