The leader of the Democrats does not deny that the USA “will have to intervene” in the war in Ukraine

The leader of the democratic minority in the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, in an interview with CBS News, said that he does not reject the intervention of American troops in the war in Ukraine.

According to him, the USA cannot allow Ukraine to "fall", because if this happens, then with a high probability "America will have to intervene".

"We cannot allow Ukraine to fall, because if it does, there is a significant possibility that America will have to get involved in the conflict — not just with our money, but with our troops," Jeffries said.

Jeffries assures that Putin is trying to recreate the Soviet Union, so in case of "success in Ukraine" he will not stop and go further, threatening NATO.