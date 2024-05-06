Der Spiegel: Biden may withdraw from the presidential election in favor of Michelle Obama

In the US, some Democrats speculate that President Joe Biden plans to withdraw his candidacy from the election race in the summer and offer former First Lady Michelle Obama instead. This is expected to happen in August 2024 at the party convention in Chicago.

This is reported by the German Der Spiegel with reference to its own sources.

One reason for Bidenʼs possible decision is age: two-thirds of Americans think he is too old to lead the country for another four years. At the same time, many Americans are convinced that former President Donald Trump should not lead the White House again, as he is also elderly.

Spiegel writes that at the Democratic Party convention in August, Biden will make a "grand gesture" by announcing his resignation and offering Michelle his place. The administration said last year that Democrats had overhauled Obamaʼs chances in opinion polls. Obama is warmly received at all the events in which she participates.

Michelle Obamaʼs press secretary noted that the former first lady fully supports the election campaign of Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris.

What is known about Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is the first African-American first lady in the history of the United States. She was born on January 17, 1964 in Chicago. Married to Barack Obama since 1992. The couple is raising two daughters — Malia (1998) and Natalia (2001).

Barack Obama served as President of the United States from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017. When he was elected president of the United States, Michelle Obama became the first lady.