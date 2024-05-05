GUR: In the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, a car with the organizer of the torture chamber was blown up

In the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, a car with an employee of the correctional colony was blown up. He died on the spot from his injuries.

On May 5, 2024, around 9:40 a.m., a Ford Kuga car belonging to Yevhen Ananievsky exploded. He was one of the organizers of torture camps on the territory of Berdyansk correctional colony No. 77, where he held his occupation post, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

The GUR confirmed the liquidation of Ananievskyi, who was involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners. Intelligence does not say who did it, but it emphasizes that for every war crime "there will be a fair retribution."