The German arms manufacturer Hensoldt will hand over 6 TRML-4D radars for air defense to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The German arms manufacturer Hensoldt will deliver six TRML-4D radar systems to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

This is reported on the manufacturerʼs website.

The radars are delivered as part of a contracted package with a total value of over €100 million. They will help the work of air defense and significantly strengthen it.

TRML-4D is based on an advanced radar technology — active phased array antenna (AESA). This allows the system to quickly detect and track up to 1 500 targets within a radius of up to 250 kilometers. At the same time, it sees and distinguishes a wide range of targets — drones, types of missiles and aircraft. The station works both independently and as part of anti-aircraft missile systems, such as IRIS-T, which are in service with the Armed Forces.

This is not the first order for such radars for Ukrainian troops. Ukraine received the first multifunctional TRML-4D radar station in October 2022. At the end of April 2024, the German government announced that it had handed over another TRML-4D to Ukraine as part of another package of military aid.

The "Military" portal writes that this was probably one of the four radars that were ordered in June 2023. Their deliveries should take place during 2024.