General Staff: Russia lost another 1 270 invaders and 22 tanks over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disseminated the estimated losses of Russia as of May 3, 2024 and reported on the current situation at the front. 134 combat clashes took place over the past day. The Russian occupiers launched three missile and 70 air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Berestovka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske and Serebryansky Forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka and Torske settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 22 attacks in the areas of the following settlements: Bilohorivka (Luhansk region); Verkhnokamyanske, Rozdolivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Nove, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske (Donetsk region).

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian army repelled 50 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Sokil, Semenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, and Pervomaiske settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces are restraining the Russian invaders in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 16 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russians attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the districts of Staromayorske (Donetsk region) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia).

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out eight unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours (May 2), the Russian occupiers have lost approximately 1 270 soldiers (killed and wounded), 22 tanks, 33 armored vehicles and 58 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 19 drones, 42 vehicles and five special vehicles.