Pornhub became a taxpayer in Ukraine

The company that owns the Pornhub service has finally registered as a value added tax (VAT) payer as an electronic service provider.

This was announced by the head of the committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev.

"So now itʼs not only OnlyFans that can be monitored for the conscientious payment of taxes," Hetmantsev noted.

According to him, the platform for adults OnlyFans brought $700,000 to the state budget only in the first quarter of 2024. In addition, as of April this year, another 17 companies providing electronic services became taxpayers, Hetmantsev added.

To date, 78 out of 105 taxpayers have declared their tax liabilities in the amount of 2.4 billion hryvnias.

The largest taxpayers of VAT on digital services declared and paid more than 2 billion hryvnias even before the deadline. We are talking about Google, Apple, META platforms and Valve corporation.

The head of the specialized committee notes positive dynamics: according to him, large international digital companies consider the Ukrainian market economically attractive, and fair competition in the market of digital services is growing.