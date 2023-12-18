“Pornhub” fined in Ukraine for non-payment of “Google tax”

The State Tax Service of Ukraine fined the company "Aylo", which operates the pornographic service "Pornhub", $5 543 for non-payment of the "Google tax".
The MP, chairman of the specialized committee of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Danylo Hetmantsev reported this.
The company that operates the "Pornhub" site is evading registration, as a result of which it was fined, and the corresponding tax notice-decision was sent to the company and to the Canada Revenue Agency.
The "Google tax" is a fee that obliges international internet companies not registered in Ukraine to pay value added tax (VAT) in the amount of 20% from 2021 on revenues from services they provide to Ukrainians. The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant law in June 2021.
- According to Pornhubʼs annual ranking, Ukraine ranks 14th in the world ranking by the number of views of the siteʼs materials. This year, the categories MILF, hentai, anime, lesbians and anal were among the top five requests in Ukraine. The query "Ukrainian porn" was in seventh place, while "Russian domestic" was in ninth place.
- The well-known "Onlyfans" service has paid $944 000 to the state budget of Ukraine since the beginning of 2023.