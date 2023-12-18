“Pornhub” fined in Ukraine for non-payment of “Google tax”

The State Tax Service of Ukraine fined the company "Aylo", which operates the pornographic service "Pornhub", $5 543 for non-payment of the "Google tax".

The MP, chairman of the specialized committee of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) Danylo Hetmantsev reported this.

The company that operates the "Pornhub" site is evading registration, as a result of which it was fined, and the corresponding tax notice-decision was sent to the company and to the Canada Revenue Agency.

The "Google tax" is a fee that obliges international internet companies not registered in Ukraine to pay value added tax (VAT) in the amount of 20% from 2021 on revenues from services they provide to Ukrainians. The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant law in June 2021.