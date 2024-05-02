Russia destroyed the depot and branch of “Nova Post” in Odesa, as well as the warehouse of “Agromarket”

A Russian missile in Odesa destroyed not only the depot and branch of “Nova Post”, but also 15.5 tons of goods: equipment, clothes, medicine, toys, etc. The depot and the branch together had 904 shipments worth almost UAH 3 million.

This was reported by the press service of “Nova Post”.

The company is currently looking for the owners of the parcels and calculating the losses. People are promised to compensate for the lost. It is important that all the employees of the sorting depot and the “Nova Post” branch escaped in the bomb shelter.

The strike also destroyed the warehouse of the “Agromarket” store, which deals in plants.