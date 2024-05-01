The General Staff informed about the loss of another 1 220 Russian soldiers. There were 122 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of May 1, 2024 and reported on the current situation at the front. On April 30, 122 combat clashes took place over the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 6 attacks in the areas of the following settlements: Berestove, east of Kopanka (Kharkiv region); Stelmakhivka (Luhansk region).

In the Lyman direction, 21 attacks were repelled in the Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry districts in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, 33 attacks were repelled in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Rozdolivka, Spirne, Nove, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, 33 attacks were repelled in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Sokil, Umanske, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove points in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhaine points in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense 18 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked defendersʼ positions 5 times in the districts of Staromayorske (Donetsk region); Robotyne and southwestern Bilohirya (Zaporizhzhia region).

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Russians had 2 unsuccessful attacks.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, over the past day (April 30), the occupiers lost approximately 1 220 soldiers (killed/wounded), five tanks, 21 armored vehicles and 13 artillery systems, one air defense system, seven drones, 33 vehicles and three special vehicles.