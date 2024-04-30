The UN Court rejected the lawsuit against Germany in the case of genocide in the Gaza Strip

The International Court of Justice in The Hague rejected Nicaraguaʼs genocide claim against Germany.

The decision is published on the courtʼs website.

In the lawsuit, Nicaragua insisted that Germany, by providing political, financial and military support to Israel, "facilitates the commission of genocide and does not fulfill its obligation to do everything possible to prevent genocide."

Nicaragua demanded that Berlin be barred from providing military and other support to Israel.

However, the court decided not to take any extraordinary measures to limit Germany from providing arms and other aid to Israel.