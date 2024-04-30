The case of 307 million hryvnias: ex-MP Maksym Mykytas was remanded in custody to bail

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) changed the preventive measure of ex-MP Maksym Mykytas from house arrest to bail in the amount of 908 400 hryvnias.

The press service of the HACC writes about this, without mentioning the name of the person involved. However, the details of the case indicate that it is about Mykytas.

Now the ex-MP is obliged to come to the investigator (detective), the prosecutor and the court at every request, to inform about the change of his place of residence and place of work, to refrain from communication with certain people, to hand over his foreign passport and other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and to enter Ukraine, as well as wear an electronic bracelet.

Maksym Mykytas must fulfill these duties within two months.

It is about 307 million hryvnias

In 2018, the Ministry of Defense wanted to build protected warehouses for the storage of missiles and ammunition of the Armed Forces, and signed corresponding contracts for 3 billion hryvnias with companies controlled by the MP Maksym Mykytas at the time. The deputy planned to seize part of this money, but he was hindered by legal restrictions — the Ministry of Defense could pay only 30% of the advance from the amount of the annual volume of work. Therefore, the MP and his assistant involved the officers of the armed forces to adopt changes to the government regulations, which allowed to pay for construction 80% in advance.

During November-December 2018, the Ministry of Defense transferred more than 307 million hryvnias to the accounts of the company controlled by the deputy. However, the construction of the facility was never started, and the allocated funds were transferred to the accounts of other controlled companies.