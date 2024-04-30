LRT: More than 70 Lithuanian companies exported dual purpose goods to Russia to circumvent sanctions

More than 70 Lithuanian companies exported dual-purpose goods worth at least €130 million to Russia to circumvent sanctions. This happened between March 2022 and August 2023, public broadcaster LRT reported in its investigation.

Under the guise of exports to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and other states close to the Kremlin, Lithuanian companies shipped Western-made goods with potential military use until Lithuania banned the transit of certain goods to third countries.

Microcircuits, bearings, antennas, capacitors, radio navigation devices, semiconductors and other dual-purpose goods were supposed to be exported to third countries, but ended up in Russia, Lithuanian journalists found out.

In particular, the transport company Zetemzeja, registered in Klaipeda, allegedly sent American-made microchips.

And the logistics company Delamode Baltics, which in the past provided services to the Armed Forces of Lithuania, the State Border Guard Service and the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant, could act as an intermediary in at least ten deliveries of dual-use goods to Russia, the investigation says.

Delamode Baltics may have transported bearings, electronics, processors and other equipment through Georgia, which the company denies.

According to LRT, among the potential exporters there are companies that have been operating without a director for five years, do not submit financial reports and are in the process of liquidation.

From November 2023, Lithuanian customs have increased control over the import of goods through Lithuania to Russia and Belarus to prevent possible circumvention of sanctions. At the same time, the Seimas of Lithuania adopted a decision on fines for non-compliance with international sanctions.