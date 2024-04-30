SBI declared the suspicion to the Russian military from Buryatia, who tortured residents of the Kyiv region

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to four Russian soldiers from Buryatia, who tortured residents of Kyiv region during the temporary occupation of Bucha district.

This is written by the press service of SBI.

Investigators gathered evidence of the involvement of four servicemen of the 37th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation in brutal treatment of the civilian population.

At the beginning of March 2022, the deputy commander of the above-mentioned brigade, Colonel Ivan Kiy, set up a command post and a so-called temporary detention center in the village of Vyšehrad.

He also instructed his subordinates to search for patriotic local residents, imprison them and interrogate them using physical and psychological violence.

The investigators also proved the involvement in the torture of the following Russians:

the officer of the intelligence department of the headquarters of Captain Oskar Sitdikov;

the commander of the 9th motorized rifle company of the 37th brigade, Lieutenant Magomed Magomedov;

commander of the brigadeʼs electronic intelligence platoon, sergeant Georgy Radnatarov.

All four Russians were informed of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons according to a prior conspiracy). The sanction of the article provides up to 12 years of imprisonment.