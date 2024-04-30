Kharkiv entrepreneurs were exempted from paying some taxes

Kharkiv entrepreneurs were exempted from paying taxes for land, real estate and the single tax for PE 4 groups from April 1 to June 30, 2024.

This was reported by the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov. The decision was made at a session of the city council.

This decision will help develop the economic potential of the Kharkiv region. The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal previously emphasized that the lost revenues will be compensated from the state budget.

"Without such support, it will be simply impossible to preserve Kharkivʼs economic base and continue to promote business development here in the future," Terekhov emphasized.

The decision concerns a business that continues to operate in the Kharkiv region. If additional subsidies are received from the state budget to the budget of the Kharkiv City Territorial Community, the benefits will continue for every three months.

Terekhov said that the granted benefits will lead to the loss of about one billion hryvnias from the city budget.