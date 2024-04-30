The Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in Ukraine — this is the first visit by a member of the royal family since the beginning of the Great War

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie, who is an activist of the British initiative "Preventing sexual violence during conflict", arrived in Kyiv. This is the first visit to Ukraine by a member of the British royal family since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain.

The Duchess met with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence and torture, as well as children who were successfully returned after Russian deportation.

"Today was a happy day, because I was finally able to get to Ukraine. But itʼs also a sad day because of course it means that while Iʼm here Iʼve learned more and more about the situation in all its realities, which of course are sad. The human cost of war is very real and I know everyone here feels it very keenly,” she said.

Sophie also met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and First Lady Olena Zelenskyi to "discuss the most effective ways to support survivors of wartime sexual violence."

According to the duchess, it was important for her to meet with the first lady of Ukraine and pay attention to her efforts to "arrange centers where victims can turn to find support and move forward, where they will be cared for."

She also emphasized the importance of documenting the crimes of the Russian army in the early stages in Ukraine.