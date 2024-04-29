The construction of 14 residential complexes on the territory of NAU was canceled

The State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine (SIAUP) canceled the permission for the construction of 14 residential complexes on the territory of the National Aviation University (NAU).

This was reported by the acting head of NAU Ksenia Semenova.

Prior to that, the supervisory board of NAU made the corresponding decision.

Semenova noted that the permit in 2021 was issued by the State Architectural and Building Inspection on the last day of its existence.

"In October 2021, SIAUP recorded numerous violations in this permit. This project was contrary to construction regulations and, most importantly, no benefit for the state and the university, no social infrastructure was included," she emphasized.

And on July 19, 2022, the court accepted for consideration SIAUPʼs lawsuit regarding the declaration of illegality and the cancellation of urban planning conditions that preceded the issuance of a permit for the construction of 14 new residential complexes on the territory of NAU.

The case has not yet been transferred to the Kyiv District Administrative Court after the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, added the acting head.