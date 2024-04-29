The construction of 14 residential complexes on the territory of NAU was canceled

The State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine (SIAUP) canceled the permission for the construction of 14 residential complexes on the territory of the National Aviation University (NAU).
This was reported by the acting head of NAU Ksenia Semenova.
Prior to that, the supervisory board of NAU made the corresponding decision.
Semenova noted that the permit in 2021 was issued by the State Architectural and Building Inspection on the last day of its existence.
"In October 2021, SIAUP recorded numerous violations in this permit. This project was contrary to construction regulations and, most importantly, no benefit for the state and the university, no social infrastructure was included," she emphasized.
And on July 19, 2022, the court accepted for consideration SIAUPʼs lawsuit regarding the declaration of illegality and the cancellation of urban planning conditions that preceded the issuance of a permit for the construction of 14 new residential complexes on the territory of NAU.
The case has not yet been transferred to the Kyiv District Administrative Court after the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, added the acting head.
- In May 2023, journalists of the Bihus.Info project published an investigation into the leadership of the National Academy of Sciences. Journalists found out that a residential complex was built on the territory of the university with the assistance of the current rector Maksym Lutsky. Ten percent of the total area of the apartments plus another 7 000 square meters of built-in administrative space was to be the so-called "compensation of the university." Later, the promised area was reduced to 4 percent, and about two dozen apartments in the housing complex now belong to the rector Lutsky himself and his formally ex-wife.
- In the summer, the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi signed an order announcing a reprimand to NAU rector Maksym Lutsky — his report on the universityʼs annual activities did not contain information about the level of achievement of the institutionʼs performance targets.
- On October 3, Maksym Lutsky announced that he was going to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and planned to serve in the Air Defense Forces.
- In October 2023 , the Cabinet of Ministers began the reorganization of the National Academy of Sciences. As part of the reform, in March of this year, the Ministry of Education and Science appointed the acting head Ksenia Semenova.