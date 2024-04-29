Dozens of tornadoes swept through the states. Thousands of people are without electricity. There are dead and wounded

Dozens of tornadoes swept through the American state of Oklahoma on April 28, killing four people and injuring more than 100.

The Associated Press writes about it.

As of April 29, more than 20 000 residents of the state are still without electricity. Sulfur, a town of about 5 000 people, suffered significant damage, with the tornado flattening many downtown buildings, overturning cars and buses, and tearing roofs off homes within a 15-block radius.

Hospitals across the state reported about 100 injuries. Among the dead was a baby.

A tornado killed two people and damaged more than a dozen homes near Holdenville. Another person died on the highway near the city of Marietta in southern Oklahoma.

The heavy rains that came to Oklahoma with the tornadoes also caused dangerous flooding and the need for water rescues. Outside of Sulfur, rising lake levels closed the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, where storms destroyed a footbridge.

On Sunday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 12 counties due to severe weather.

A few days earlier, on April 26, a tornado also struck a suburb of Omaha, Nebraska, destroying and damaging at least 150 homes. There were no casualties. The element also affected the city of Minden in the state of Iowa, where one person died.