The former coach of the Ukrainian national football team and Dynamo FC Mykhailo Fomenko has died

Ukrainian football player and coach Mykhailo Fomenko died at the age of 75. It happened on Monday, April 29. He has recently been battling cancer.

This is reported by Suspilne.Sport, UA Football and Tribuna.

During his career as a football player, Fomenko played for the Zorya and Dynamo clubs. As part of the Kyiv club, he became the champion of the USSR three times, won the USSR Cup twice, and in 1975 won the UEFA Cup Winnersʼ Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

With the USSR national team, he was a silver medalist at Euro-1972, a bronze medalist at the 1976 Olympics.

After completing his playing career, he became a coach. He worked with Dynamo, Kryvbas, Veres, Metalist, Metalurg, Tavria and other clubs. In 1993, he led Dynamo to the first championship of Ukraine. At the same time, he won the Cup of Ukraine.

Fomenko was one of the most successful coaches of the Ukrainian national football team, which he led from 2012 to 2016. His main success was the national teamʼs entry to the 2016 European Championship. After participating in the tournament, he ended his career.