Ukrainian journalist Andrii Topchyi died in Robotyne

Ukrainian journalist Andrii Topchyi was killed while performing a combat mission on April 20 in the Zaporizhzhia region near the village of Robotyne.

This was reported by the newspaper "Fakty", where he worked.

The fallen soldier, who served as a combat medic of the rifle battalion, was 38 years old. He served in the army since 2014.

The defenderʼs funeral will take place in Kyiv on April 27 at 2:00 p.m. at the Forest Cemetery on Heroiv Alley.

In 2007, Andriy Topchyi graduated from the Faculty of History of Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University. Wrote articles on historical topics and published interviews with scientists in the newspaper "Fakty". Before that, he was a journalist of the "Telegraph" publication.

From 2014 to 2024, the Russians killed 83 Ukrainian media representatives.