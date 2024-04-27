Belgium will provide Ukraine with €200 million and missiles

After the Rammstein-style meeting, the Minister of Defense of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder announced additional aid that will strengthen Ukrainian air defense. Her words at the press conference were quoted by the Belgian TV channel RTBF.

According to Dedonder, Belgium will transfer missiles for air defense systems to Ukraine from its own stocks (without specifying which ones and how many), and will also allocate €200 million to participate in the German initiative for the supply of air defense systems.

"We will remain mobilized in the coming weeks to support Ukraine. Our message remains unchanged: the day Russia stops its invasion and gives up illegally occupied territories, the conflict will end," added the head of the Belgian Ministry of Defense.

Also, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced the accelerated supply of its own F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which will take place by the end of 2024, and not at the beginning of 2025, as previously planned.