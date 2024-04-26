A mother with her 2-year-old daughter and two men were injured in a road accident with the head of the Brovary District Administration. Everyone is in the hospital

Four people, including a child, were injured in a road accident in Brovary with the participation of the head of the Brovary district administration, Volodymyr Maibozhenko. They are in the hospital.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Ruslan Kravchenko.

Among the victims: a 32-year-old mother with a 2.5-year-old daughter, as well as two men — 29 and 26 years old.

Previously, the child had a humerus fracture and a subcutaneous hematoma on the back of the head.

The rest of the victims have: polytrauma, closed craniocerebral injury, injuries and fractures of the coccyx, clavicle, shoulder, scapula, bones of the nose, ribs, limbs, multiple bruises and cuts. Examinations are ongoing.

The injured are in Brovary hospital for intensive treatment.

The police detained Maibozhenko and started criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 286-1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure — violation of road traffic safety rules while intoxicated. The sanction of the article provides from three to eight years in prison.