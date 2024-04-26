Zelensky fired the commander of the Support Forces Yakovets, appointed in March. He got a new position

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, dismissed Oleksandr Yakovets from the position of commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces. He was appointed to the position only on March 4.

The relevant decree No. 244/2024 was published on the website of the Office of the President.

By another decree No. 246/2024, Yakovets was appointed head of the administration of the State Special Transport Service. Before him, this position was held by Bohdan Bondar.

The Ministry of Defense noted that Bondar will be placed under the command of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and will perform the duties of coordinating activities and controlling the process of building fortifications.

The State Special Service of Transport is a specialized military formation that is part of the system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. It is intended to ensure stable functioning of transport in peacetime and in special periods.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Yakovets began his service career in the Armed Forces on August 1, 1989. He held various command and staff positions, including the commander of the engineer-spinning platoon, the commander of the engineer-spinning battalion, the deputy commander of weapons, the chief of the engineering service, and others.

From 2020 to 2024, he was the chief of engineering troops of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Engineer troops are responsible, in particular, for the creation of a system of engineering barriers, fortification equipment of positions and, in general, for the construction of defenses.