In Kyiv, two hospitals are being urgently evacuated due to the threat of a possible Russian strike

In Kyiv, the evacuation of two hospitals, one of which is a childrenʼs hospital, located on Bohatyrska Street, was urgently started.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

KCSA explained that a video is circulating in the media, which actually announces an enemy attack on these medical institutions. It is noted there that military personnel are allegedly staying in these hospitals. The Kyiv administration emphasizes that this is a Russian provocation to hit the capitalʼs social infrastructure.

"In order to protect sick children, their parents and medical personnel, the authorities of the capital are now doing everything possible to transport patients and doctors to other medical institutions of the capital," KCSA explained.

Kyiv has already turned to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ministry of Health for help and informed about the measures it is taking to preserve the lives and health of patients and hospital staff. Kyiv City Childrenʼs Clinical Hospital No. 1 and Kyiv City Clinical Skin and Venereology Hospital are located on Bohatyrska Street.