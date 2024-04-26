GUR informed about the destruction of the Ka-32 multipurpose helicopter in Moscow

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed about the destruction of the Russian Ka-32 multi-purpose helicopter, which was stationed in Moscow at the Ostafyevo airfield.

The agency published a short video showing a fire in the Ka-32 cockpit. GUR claims that it was set on fire on the night of April 26.

"The destroyed unit of aviation equipment was used by the aggressor state in the interests of the Moscow aviation center, in particular, to support the operations of the Russian occupation army," GUR informed.