In Japan, a popular view of Mount Fuji will be closed due to an excessive influx of tourists

In the Japanese town of Fuji-Kawagutiko, a barrier will be erected to block the popular view of Mount Fuji. All because foreign tourists, whose number is constantly growing, break the rules and litter.

The Guardian writes about it.

The construction of a 20-meter-high fence with a height of 2.5 meters will begin next week. Local authorities explain that the popular photo spot will be closed because tourists litter and break traffic rules in pursuit of the perfect shot. And sometimes they even climb onto the roof of the dental clinic next door, disturbing its owners.

A tourist poses in front of a Lawson store with Mount Fuji in the background. It is here that they want to install a protective barrier.

Mount Fuji can be photographed from many places in the resort town of Fuji Kawaguchiko. However, the most popular photo location is near the Lawson store, because right behind it there is a beautiful view of the volcano.

Local residents complain that tourists crowd the streets in front of the store, ignore the warnings of law enforcement officers and road signs, so the construction of a protective barrier is a last resort to stop them. The barrier will remain in place until the situation with tourists improves.

The number of tourists in Japan began to grow rapidly after the lifting of border restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But sometimes Japanese cities suffer from an influx of tourists — for example, in Kyoto several blocks were closed because foreigners were clinging to impeccably dressed geishas.

And this summer, tourists using the most popular route to climb Mount Fuji will be charged 2 000 yen (about $13) each. Moreover, the number of visitors will be limited to prevent traffic jams.