The US imposed sanctions on companies that helped sell Iranian drones

The US Treasury Departmentʼs Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned more than a dozen entities, people and vessels that helped covertly sell Iranian drones, support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

The press service of the department writes about it.

There, Sahara Thunder is called a key company that controls the commercial activities of the Ministry of Defense and the logistics of the Armed Forces of Iran.

And the company plays a big role in the design, development, production and sale of thousands of drones by Iran, many of which ended up in Russia.

The agency also imposed sanctions on two companies and a vessel involved in transporting Iranian goods for Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars. Meanwhile, Great Britain and Canada are imposing sanctions against several entities and individuals involved in Iranʼs purchase of drones and other items.