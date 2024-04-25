The Russians hit the railway station in Balaklia — the number of victims increased

In the afternoon of April 25, the Russian occupiers hit the railway station in Balaklia in the Kharkiv region with a rocket. The number of victims increased to ten.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

When the Russian army attacked the railway station with a rocket, the injured people were in the passenger cars of the electric train "Kharkiv — Izyum".

Three women aged 37, 47, 60 and four men aged 39, 49, 49 and 62 received explosive injuries of varying degrees. They are given help in a medical facility. Women aged 37 and 48 and a 55-year-old civilian man were also injured.

The type of missile and other details of the attack continue to be established.