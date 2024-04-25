In Poland, a Russian spy was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

The district court of the Polish city of Gdansk sentenced a Russian man accused of espionage for the Russian Federation to two and a half years in prison.

This is reported by Radio Gdansk.

According to the investigation, the man was engaged in this for seven years. He legally lived in Poland and operated under the guise of entrepreneurial activity. The man participated in the activities of historical reconstruction groups and there he established contacts with active or retired Polish military, from whom he received the necessary information.

A representative of the district prosecutorʼs office said that the suspect focused his espionage activities on military units in the north-eastern part of Poland. In particular, he performed the task of recognizing important elements of the Armed Forces.

According to the investigation, the Russian provided information, in particular, about the location of individual military units, their structure, as well as the type of equipment and weapons used.