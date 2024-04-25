Belarus informed about the disruption of the “drone attack from Lithuania” on Minsk. Vilnius called it nonsense

The Belarusian security service said it allegedly prevented drone attacks on Minsk from Lithuania. Representatives of the strategic communications of the Lithuanian army say that this is disinformation.

This is written by the Lithuanian media LRT.

The head of the KGB of Belarus Ivan Tertel said that his service, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, "carried out a number of sharp Chekist measures", which supposedly prevented attacks on objects in Minsk and its suburbs. He did not provide any evidence and said that it is "impossible for now" to provide detailed information. It is not known what day the attack was being prepared and what exactly the KGB was doing.

Major of the Lithuanian army Gintautas Čunis denied the statement of Belarus and called it nonsense. According to him, such statements "cause only a smile."

The representative of the commander of the Lithuanian army Živile Džgalviene also denied the information about the alleged drone attack.

"Hostile information activities are characterized by disinformation and false accusations. The Lithuanian army has not carried out and is not carrying out any hostile actions against other countries," he added.

The head of the Lithuanian National Center for Crisis Management Vilmantas Vitkauskas noted that similar narratives have been heard for a long time, but their intensification occurred during the NATO defense exercises in the Baltic states.