The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on the dismissal of employees for collaborationism

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the second reading and as a whole draft law No. 7731 on additional grounds for terminating an employment contract by an employer.

This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

According to the current legislation, the employer can terminate the contract with the employee, in particular, due to the entry into force of a court sentence of imprisonment or other punishment, which excludes the possibility of continuing work.

The draft law adds a clarification to this norm that termination is also possible in case of a verdict that led to "the loss of the employerʼs trust" in the employee.

Two new grounds are also added:

actions or inaction of the employee that may contribute to the aggressor state, at the objects of strategic importance/infrastructural objects.

failure to comply with the rules of internal labor regulations.

In addition, the draft law provides for the inclusion of a clause in the rules of internal labor regulations regarding actions or inaction that may contribute to the aggressor state.