German Defense Ministry: Russiaʼs weapons production exceeds the needs for the war against Ukraine

Russiaʼs military-industrial complex is already producing weapons and ammunition in surplus — their quantity exceeds Russiaʼs needs for waging war in Ukraine.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in the ARD program, DW reports.

"A significant part or part of what is produced no longer goes to the front, but ends up in warehouses [...]. You can be naive and say that he [Putin] is only doing this out of caution. As a skeptic in this case, I would say that he is doing it because he has plans or may have plans," said the minister, hinting at Russiaʼs preparations for a major war against NATO.