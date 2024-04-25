The Verkhovna Rada legalized domestic workers. What does it mean

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the second reading draft law No. 5695, which should regulate the work of domestic workers and reduce the level of undeclared work. The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The purpose of the draft law is to determine the status of a domestic worker. Status is an opportunity to gain work experience and, upon reaching the appropriate age, draw up a pension.

The document introduces the concept of "domestic work" into the legislation and provides workers with social protection.

The draft law proposes, in particular, to determine that:

Domestic work is work performed for a household under an employment contract.

Household work performed by a person irregularly and for no more than 40 hours per month is not considered domestic work.

An employment contract is concluded with domestic workers, which is the main document that certifies the creation, change and termination of employment relations, defines the rights and obligations of the parties, and is also the basis for admitting a domestic worker to work after the employer has notified the central executive body, which implements the state policy on the administration of a single contribution to mandatory state social insurance, on hiring a domestic worker in accordance with the procedure established by the government.

The employment contract is concluded in writing in two copies, which have the same legal force and are kept by each of the parties.

It is not possible to hire an employee under the age of 16.

In the employment contract, it is possible to stipulate the paid or free provision of housing to the employee, the prohibition of the employer to independently deduct the cost of living from the salary. The employer must give at least two weeks notice of the dismissal of the employee. An employee can resign immediately if the employer encroaches on his honor and dignity.